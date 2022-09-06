Sun force decisive Game 5, outplaying Sky at their own game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Candace Parker played eight seasons before she won her first WNBA title in 2016. Allie Quigley won her first title in her 14th season and Courtney Vandersloot in her 11th.

Ahead of the Sky’s Game 4 against the Connecticut Sun, with an opportunity to close the series out their message to the team was rooted in the difficulty of even making it to this stage of the postseason. They wanted the team to understand these opportunities are few and far between.

“So, let’s get this win, today,” Parker told her team Tuesday morning.

Not only did they fail at closing the series out, they dropped Game 4 in embarrassing fashion, losing 104-80 to the Sun.

The mental fortitude the Sky played with in Games 2 and 3 was gone. After falling into a double-digit deficit in the first half, they remained a step behind the Sun in both quarters that followed. Vandersloot and Quigley spent the entire fourth quarter on the bench.

One bright spot for the Sky was Dana Evans’ fourth-quarter performance. Wade has spoken frequently about his bench’s ability to stay ready regardless of their limited minutes. Evans contributed 10 points shooting 4-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from three. She grabbed two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes of play.

Curt Miller’s emphasis on his team making things difficult for the Sky’s free-flowing offense was enforced. Parker was held to just three points in the first half and finished the game with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Sun’s 58 first-half points were the most they’ve scored in a half all season. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams led the Sun scoring 19 points a piece and Alyssa Thomas added 17 points. The Sun outscored the Sky 66-34 in the paint.

Wade’s team won Game 3 by outlasting the Sun playing their messy style of basketball, but Tuesday it was the Sun who beat the Sky at their game. The Sky were unable to keep up with the Sun’s ball movement, allowing them to shoot 56.3% from the field and 35.7% from three.

The Sun’s win forces a decisive Game 5 that will be played on Thursday at Wintrust Arena. A time for the game has not yet been determined.

Game 5 is a risk against this Sun team hungry for their first title. It’s a team very similar to the Sky’s 2021 championship roster. Jonquel Jones spoke about her team's exhaustion with the franchise’s inability to capitalize in the postseason. For the past four seasons the Sun have made it to the semifinals.

In 2019 they lost to the Washington Mystics in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. The Sky played with fire in Game 4, if they repeat Tuesday’s performance they’re going to get burned.

