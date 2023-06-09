The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Azurá Stevens embracing new chapter in L.A. after three seasons with Sky

“I have the opportunity to be counted on more from a leadership standpoint, and I’m ready for that,” Stevens said.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Azurá Stevens embracing new chapter in L.A. after three seasons with Sky
Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Even before she entered the arena Friday, Sparks forward Azurá Stevens experienced a happy coincidence.

As she was pulling into Crypto.com Arena, her home court after signing with the Sparks as an unrestricted free agent in February, she was met by the bus carrying her old Sky team. For some, that kind of encounter might have been distracting. But Stevens welcomed the opportunity to walk in with some of her former teammates.

‘‘It was wonderful timing,’’ Stevens said. ‘‘I got to say hi to everybody, and we’ll catch up after the game.’’

Stevens was one of four unrestricted free agents who left the Sky in free agency. They all had their reasons. For Stevens, her decision to move on from the Sky after three seasons and a championship was the allure of being part of something being built from scratch.

Of course, the Sparks have a well-established championship culture. They are the last WNBA team to win back-to-back titles (2001-02) and won their third with Candace Parker in 2016. But after consecutive seasons of missing the postseason, the Sparks are trying to re-establish themselves.

‘‘Everybody’s seen L.A. over the last couple of years,’’ Stevens said. ‘‘It’s been a little rocky. But we’re trying to build something special, and I really wanted to play with Nneka [Ogwumike].’’

During free agency, Stevens met with several teams in person while she was playing overseas in Turkey. The Sparks weren’t one of them, however. They were the only team she met with only virtually.

In the end, though, it didn’t matter. Stevens loved what she heard from new Sparks coach Curt Miller and general manager Karen Bryant. While the Sky was one of three teams Stevens was considering, she said there wasn’t anything more coach/GM James Wade could have done to re-sign her.

‘‘I had a talk with James about coming back and what they had to offer,’’ Stevens said. ‘‘I don’t know, I won’t say I wasn’t interested. It just was time for me to move on to a new chapter in my life and career on all cylinders.’’

Stevens’ first season with the Sparks started on the injury report with a minor back injury. She missed their first five games before making her debut in a loss this week to the Storm. She finished with four points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.

In this next chapter of her career, Stevens said she is looking forward to redefining herself. She spent her time with the Sky learning from the veterans around her. With the Sparks, she’s learning to embrace being called a veteran and is ready to take advantage of an expanded role.

‘‘I have the opportunity to be counted on more from a leadership standpoint, and I’m ready for that,’’ Stevens said. ‘‘I learned a lot from good vets throughout my [career.] It’s exciting that I have a chance to display the skills I’ve learned.’’

Roster update

After the Sky played five of its first eight games with fewer than 10 available players, Wade signed center Khaalia Hillsman and forward Taylor Soule to hardship contracts. Both arrived in Los Angeles hours before the Sky’s game against the Sparks.

Wade must terminate one contract when the team has 10 available players. The other will end when Isabelle Harrison (knee) or Rebekah Gardner (foot) returns.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s early success a direct result of bond developed by fresh-faced team
What impact will Sky’s new investment have on free agency? Player reaction provides indication
Alanna Smith, Dana Evans propel Sky past Fever in overtime
New investor group signals Sky’s commitment to becoming an upper-echelon WNBA franchise
Laura Ricketts among additions to Sky ownership group
Sky’s Kahleah Copper, Liberty’s Betnijah Laney took similar paths to WNBA success
The Latest
Nadine Seiler, of Waldorf, Maryland, demonstrates in front of the White House after Special Counsel Jack Smith delivered remarks about the unsealed federal indictment against former President Donald Trump&nbsp;on Friday.
Editorials
Stunning details in latest Trump indictment show the importance of getting this case right
The laws governing the handling of secret documents are there for a reason: to keep the country safe. Former President Donald Trump has been charged with egregiously violating those laws, and a just resolution to this case is important for America’s future.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Arvid Soderblom.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks feel comfortable with Arvid Soderblom, Petr Mrazek as NHL goalie duo
General manager Kyle Davidson said he’s “not chasing” additional goaltending depth, even though Mrazek is the only Hawks goalie under contract who touts more than 20 games of NHL experience.
By Ben Pope
 
A coach house near West Berwyn and North Broadway avenues in Edgewater is seen in this photo taken in 2022.
City Hall
Is Chicago ready to expand the coach house and basement unit program?
City officials and multiple alderpersons agree the Additional Dwelling Unit program deserves a boost. But amid political and logistical hurdles, they warn it will take time.
By Alex Nitkin | Illinois Answers Project
 
Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, is interested in the recommendations the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago has put forth to deal with Illinois’ huge underfunded pension funds.
Columnists
Civic Committee recommendations on pensions, estate tax getting a look from lawmaker
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon says he thinks the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago offers “a very interesting blueprint.”
By Rich Miller
 
Illinois v Northwestern
College Sports
Big Ten’s ‘Flex Protect Plus’ scheduling model is so good, it ought to have an infomercial
Huge change is around the next corner, with the Big Ten set on doing away with divisions — and adding USC and UCLA, its 15th and 16th schools — in 2024.
By Steve Greenberg
 