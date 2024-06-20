White Sox lose for 15th time after leading in seventh inning

Chris Flexen’s good start went for naught.

The White Sox bullpen – and infield – dropped the ball.

And when Thursday afternoon’s rubber game of a three-game series with the Astros was over, the White Sox found themselves with a 5-3 loss, the 15th time they’ve fallen after leading in the seventh inning.

So much for winning a series for the first time since May 14-15 against the Nationals.

So it goes for the Sox, who fell to a major league worst 20-56 despite six innings of one-run ball from Flexen and RBI from Luis Robert (double), Andrew Vaughn (single) and Andrew Benintendi (sacrifice fly) against Spencer Arrighetti in the fifth.

The Astros (35-40) scored four in the seventh against Steven Wilson and Tanner Banks, who combined to throw 19 strikes on 22 pitches but allowed four hits. Third baseman Lenyn Sosa’s throwing error eluded an outstretched Vaughn at first base and second baseman Danny Mendick’s bounced return throw on a possible double play eluded Vaughn’s glove, adding to the woes of a four-run inning.

UnColas

Squeezed out of playing time by the return from the IL of Andrew Benintendi, Oscar Colas hasn’t started in a week and could be ticketed for a return to Charlotte when designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (hamstring strain) is expected to return from the injured list next week.

Colas is 9-for-25 with two walks in his last nine games. His approach has been better disciplined, but he has no extra-base hits.

“He works extremely hard, he’s doing everything he can to stay sharp,” Grifol said. “He can’t do this long-term. If an opportunity doesn’t present itself in the near future, then obviously it’s more beneficial for him to go get at-bats.”

Surging Sergio

Former Sox closer Sergio Santos, who is managing the Birmingham Barons to first place in the Southern League, is among four up-and-coming managerial candidates in the Sox farm system. Triple-A manager Justin Jirschele and Low-A Kannapolis Patrick Leyland (Jim Leyland’s son) are also well-regarded by Sox decision makers.

A converted shortstop who pitched for the Sox from 2009-11, Santos is in his first year at Double-A after managing the Yankees’ High-A Hudson Valley team in 2023.

“As a player it never worked when you were worried about what’s next and what’s next,” Santos said on a conference call Thursday. “So, I really focus on trying to be where my feet are.

“I know if I do a good job here, all that other stuff will take care of itself. I take pride in knowing my team, having really good relationships with my team, even just outside of baseball. Getting to know the person.”

Eleven of the Sox’ top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, are at Birmingham, from where starting pitcher Drew Thorpe was recently promoted.

Hill to Yankees

Left-hander Tim Hill signed a major league contract with the Yankees two days after being released by the Sox, for whom he posted a 5.87 ERA after signing a $1.8 million deal in the offseason.