The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 20, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox lose for 15th time after leading in seventh inning

Pen allows four in seventh, Flexen’s strong start wasted in Astros’ 5-3 win.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox lose for 15th time after leading in seventh inning
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, left, talks to Andrew Vaughn and Danny Mendick during a pitching change

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, left, talks to Andrew Vaughn and Danny Mendick during a pitching change in the seventh inning of a game against the Astros, Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Chris Flexen’s good start went for naught.

The White Sox bullpen – and infield – dropped the ball.

And when Thursday afternoon’s rubber game of a three-game series with the Astros was over, the White Sox found themselves with a 5-3 loss, the 15th time they’ve fallen after leading in the seventh inning.

So much for winning a series for the first time since May 14-15 against the Nationals.

So it goes for the Sox, who fell to a major league worst 20-56 despite six innings of one-run ball from Flexen and RBI from Luis Robert (double), Andrew Vaughn (single) and Andrew Benintendi (sacrifice fly) against Spencer Arrighetti in the fifth.

The Astros (35-40) scored four in the seventh against Steven Wilson and Tanner Banks, who combined to throw 19 strikes on 22 pitches but allowed four hits. Third baseman Lenyn Sosa’s throwing error eluded an outstretched Vaughn at first base and second baseman Danny Mendick’s bounced return throw on a possible double play eluded Vaughn’s glove, adding to the woes of a four-run inning.

UnColas

Squeezed out of playing time by the return from the IL of Andrew Benintendi, Oscar Colas hasn’t started in a week and could be ticketed for a return to Charlotte when designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (hamstring strain) is expected to return from the injured list next week.

Colas is 9-for-25 with two walks in his last nine games. His approach has been better disciplined, but he has no extra-base hits.

“He works extremely hard, he’s doing everything he can to stay sharp,” Grifol said. “He can’t do this long-term. If an opportunity doesn’t present itself in the near future, then obviously it’s more beneficial for him to go get at-bats.”

Surging Sergio

Former Sox closer Sergio Santos, who is managing the Birmingham Barons to first place in the Southern League, is among four up-and-coming managerial candidates in the Sox farm system. Triple-A manager Justin Jirschele and Low-A Kannapolis Patrick Leyland (Jim Leyland’s son) are also well-regarded by Sox decision makers.

A converted shortstop who pitched for the Sox from 2009-11, Santos is in his first year at Double-A after managing the Yankees’ High-A Hudson Valley team in 2023.

“As a player it never worked when you were worried about what’s next and what’s next,” Santos said on a conference call Thursday. “So, I really focus on trying to be where my feet are.

“I know if I do a good job here, all that other stuff will take care of itself. I take pride in knowing my team, having really good relationships with my team, even just outside of baseball. Getting to know the person.”

Eleven of the Sox’ top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, are at Birmingham, from where starting pitcher Drew Thorpe was recently promoted.

Hill to Yankees

Left-hander Tim Hill signed a major league contract with the Yankees two days after being released by the Sox, for whom he posted a 5.87 ERA after signing a $1.8 million deal in the offseason.

Latest on the White sox
White Sox SS Paul DeJong's appreciation for game at all-time high
“This year, I’ve gained a huge appreciation for what it even means to play baseball,” DeJong told the Sun-Times. “Now I can really see what it’s like to be here.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox postgame show candid, critical ... and crazy
“There’s an understanding that while we certainly don’t want to make anything personal, when you see what’s going on, you can’t sugarcoat it,” show producer Jason Schwartz said.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Look out below: White Sox' pitching down on the farm could offer hope for future
The Sox have two rookies in the rotation and one more starting for the first time, and more pitching is developing in the minors.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox, Garrett Crochet fall to Astros
“Strong-minded, winner, team-first mentality, talent, work ethic, character, integrity,” Grifol said of Crochet.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Artist Micah Johnson, a former White Sox second baseman, helps young ballplayers design Juneteenth shirt
One out from complete-game shutout, rookie Jonathan Cannon leads White Sox past Astros
Getz playing pepper on phone in advance of trade deadline
White Sox GM Chris Getz has much to assess, including players, prospects and manager
White Sox at trade deadline: Which players are on the move? Where will they land?
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol defends using catcher Korey Lee as DH
The Latest
chiquis4.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Chiquis, más fuerte que nunca en su gira ‘Diamantes’
La cantante y estrella de reality supera una adversidad más y cuenta algo de lo que compartirá en su presentación en el área de Chicago.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Robert Magiet, right, wears a white T-shirt, black shorts and a backwards ballcap as he hands a boxed air conditioner to a Logan Square resident wearing all black as they stand on a sidewalk outside a black iron fence surrounding a residential house.
La Voz Chicago
Los residentes de Logan Square reciben unidades de aire acondicionado en medio de la ola de calor de Chicago. ‘Este calor es ridículo’
Robert Magiet, propietario de un restaurante, entregó 24 unidades de aire acondicionado a residentes de Logan Square, Humboldt Park y otras áreas cercanas el martes y el miércoles, mientras Chicago alcanzaba cuatro días seguidos con temperaturas que superan los 90 grados.
By Kade Heather
 
MIGRANTBUZZ-061824-2.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un timbre estridente parece haberse instalado para molestar a los migrantes en Pilsen. ‘Es bastante desagradable’, dicen
El sonido agudo suena día y noche desde una caja pequeña ubicada en la azotea de un edificio desocupado en el 2380 S. Halsted St., una de las áreas donde los migrantes se reúnen con más frecuencia. No fue posible contactar a los dueños del edificio.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A picture of a Chicago Police car
Crime
Chicago police release videos of 3 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of 13-year-old boy
Police are asking for help identifying the three people they believe may have been involved in the homicide.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Students watch members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s orchestra play at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village Oct. 28, 2022. Many refugees who fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enrolled at St. Nicholas Cathedral School. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
World Rufugee Day salutes people finding their way in a new country
By Letters to the Editor
 