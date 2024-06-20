The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Person of interest in custody in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy on Near West Side

Jai’mani Amir Rivera was fatally shot about 3 p.m. Tuesday near his home in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

By  Kade Heather
   
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that killed a 7-year-old boy on Tuesday at the St. Stephens Terrace Apartments on the Near West Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A person of interest was taken into police custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy on the Near West Side this week.

Jai’mani Amir Rivera was stepping outside his home around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when shots were fired, and he was struck in the chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Responding officers rendered aid to the boy, then rushed him to Stroger Hospital in their squad car. Jai’mani was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving, officials said.

Police said a person of interest related to the shooting was in custody, but no other information was released. Charges have not been filed.

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling said Tuesday that officers were canvassing the area and were checking for any video evidence that could help to identify the shooter.

Sources told the Sun-Times that an assault-style rifle may have been used in the attack. At least 11 rifle casings were found at the scene, an officer reported. It’s unclear if any weapon was recovered during Thursday’s arrest.

At a vigil Wednesday near the shooting scene, more than 100 people gathered to remember Jai’mani and call for justice in the attack.

Jai’mani’s aunt, Vanessa Rivera, remembered the boy as an “outgoing” kid who loved football. He had just received his jersey for the upcoming season.

“He was more than a nephew to me,” Rivera said. “We lost my nephew, a 7-year-old kid. … All I ask for is justice.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover costs, which had raised more than $18,000 of the $50,000 goal by Thursday evening.

At least 172 juveniles have been shot in Chicago this year, according to Snelling. Jai’mani is the eighth child aged 15 or younger to have been fatally shot this year, according to Sun-Times homicide data.

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

