Thursday, June 20, 2024
Blackhawks re-sign Cole Guttman to one-year contract

Guttman, a 25-year-old forward who has bounced between the AHL and NHL the past two seasons, will carry a $775,000 salary-cap hit.

By  Ben Pope
   
Cole Guttman

Cole Guttman signed a new contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Peter K. Afriyie/AP photos

The Blackhawks re-signed forward Cole Guttman on Thursday to a one-year contract with a $775,000 salary-cap hit, less than the qualifying offer he would’ve been due June 30 as a pending restricted free agent.

The Hawks will likely re-sign a few more of their pending RFAs — a group which includes Joey Anderson, Taylor Raddysh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Michal Teply, Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier, Filip Roos and Jaxson Stauber — but not too many.

Guttman, 25, has bounced between the NHL and AHL the past two seasons after four years at the University of Denver. He averaged more than a point per game for Rockford in 2023-24 (40 points in 39 games) while adding eight points in 27 games with the Hawks.

His shoot-first mentality, scrappiness around the net and faster-than-he-looks skating have made him a decent bottom-six contributor offensively, but Hawks coach Luke Richardson has had some qualms with his defensive performance, which is made difficult by the fact he’s only 5-9. He didn’t receive another call-up after being demoted on Jan. 20.

This could be an important year for him to establish himself full-time in the NHL, although the two-way nature of his new contract’s salary structure makes that seem perhaps unlikely.

