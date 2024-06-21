The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
Chicago Business Consumer Affairs

Introducing the new Sunday Sun-Times!

Starting today, in response to reader feedback, the Sun-Times is expanding its Sunday newspaper with more features, opinions, sports, money, arts, culture and entertainment stories — and a new community page, Executive Editor Jennifer Kho writes.

By  Jennifer Kho
   
SHARE Introducing the new Sunday Sun-Times!
The Chicago skyline as seen from the 18th Street Bridge over the Chicago River.

As a local news nonprofit, the Sun-Times aims to help you better participate in, and make the most of, the Chicago area. We’re local journalists — your neighbors — who pride ourselves on telling this region’s stories in a way national news outlets can’t. We want to be part of your daily life. And we’re boosting our Sunday paper to help do that.

Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times file

When we conducted our reader survey earlier this year, it confirmed a sentiment we also had heard in focus groups: Many Sun-Times readers would prefer to get in-depth features, analyses and investigations on Sundays, when they have more time to reflect and look ahead, than on Saturdays.

On Saturdays, readers told us, they are busy and mostly are looking for information about what’s happening that weekend. Most readers want a bigger paper on Sundays, when they can indulge in longer reads. That’s when they’re more likely to be interested in deeper and more broad-ranging stories that help them make sense of the news and put it in context, understand how the Chicago region works, enjoy life and discover more people and places in our communities.

Meanwhile, Sports Saturday, our in-depth weekly sports section chock full of features and analyses, has been published on Saturdays since its launch in April 2019. Given what we’ve learned about what readers want, that no longer seems to make sense.

As a local news nonprofit, the Sun-Times aims to help you better participate in, and make the most of, our region. We’re local journalists — your neighbors — who pride ourselves on telling the Chicago area’s stories in a way that national news outlets can’t. We want to be part of your daily life, informing the decisions you make for yourself, your family, our communities and our democracy. And we can be relevant and useful to you only if we make our decisions based on what we hear from you.

So starting today our beloved Sports Saturday section is moving to Sunday. It’s now Sports Sunday. Don’t worry, there will still be sports in the Saturday paper, including high school sports. But now you’ll find the weekly special section of sports features, analyses and historical lookbacks in the paper every Sunday.

We’re also making it a pullout section inside the paper, in what sports columnist Steve Greenberg calls a throwback to the Sun-Times of the 1980s and 1990s. For sports fans, that means you can still flip straight to the back page to find sports on Saturdays but will find Sports Sunday in the middle of the paper.

A sampling of front-page images from Sports Saturday.

We’re saying goodbye to Sports Saturday and presenting a new, pullout Sports Sunday section.

That’s not all. Based on what readers like you told us, we’re also expanding the Sunday Sun-Times with more local features; money stories; arts, culture and entertainment stories; community profiles, opinions and perspectives; and more. Your Sunday paper will be 25% larger, on average.

You’ll find a new Community page aimed at helping Chicagoans better understand each other and a revolving back page featuring something different each week. And, of course, you’ll still find plenty of news, investigations, explainers, service stories and columns in our Sunday paper, too.

We hope the newly expanded — bigger and better — Sunday Sun-Times will become a resource to help you better understand and celebrate our region, navigate important life moments, understand what the news we cover means for you, stay relevant and connected and feel in control by better understanding what’s happening — and what’s coming down the pike.

Chicago Sun-Times Executive Editor Jennifer Kho in the Chicago Public Media newsroom shared with WBEZ at Navy Pier.

Chicago Sun-Times Executive Editor Jennifer Kho.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Most of all, we hope you enjoy it! We envision the paper as something that can be passed around, shared among friends or family members, full of stories that can spark discussions and help build community.

We’re excited to hear what you think. You can let us know by sending editorial feedback, suggestions or questions about the new Sunday Sun-Times to me at jkho@suntimes.com; or Ari Soglin, the weekend and special projects editor, at asoglin@suntimes.com.

If you have other questions or need customer support, please email customerservice@suntimes.com.

As always, you can send story ideas to tips@suntimes.com or follow these instructions to submit opinion pieces and letters to our editorial board.

If you like what we’re doing, please also consider supporting us with a donation, joining Sun-Times membership or signing up for a newspaper or e-paper subscription, if you haven’t already.

Thanks for reading!

Related

Next Up In News
31st Street Beach should close at 9 p.m. due to violence, alderman says
Picture Chicago: Can't-miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Former Illinois lawmaker gets a year in prison for cheating on her taxes
RNC security plan allows guns within blocks of convention, ACLU forges ahead with lawsuit on protest restrictions
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Change Healthcare to start notifying customers who had data exposed in cyberattack
The Latest
Cafe Tacvba 2024 press photo (credit Persia Campbell).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un, dos, tres por Café Tacvba que viene a Chicago con Caifanes
En plena gira por Norteamérica con Caifanes, la banda mexicana celebra sus 35 años de carrera y el lanzamiento de “La Bas(e)” canción dedicada a los migrantes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
DSC_0651.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bomberos apagan un gran incendio en un edificio comercial de Humboldt Park
Los Bomberos de Chicago respondieron a una llamada de un incendio el miércoles en un taller de reparación de automóviles y baterías alrededor de las 6 p.m.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde Johnson anuncia la expansión de un fondo de $10 millones para las víctimas de la violencia armada y sus familias
La ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot creó el Fondo Suplementario de Emergencia para Víctimas como proyecto piloto en cinco comunidades. Su sucesor, el alcalde Brandon Johnson, está utilizando fondos federales de estímulo para ampliar el programa a otros 10 vecindarios.
By Fran Spielman
 
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle speaks during a Republican National Convention security news conference Friday, June 21, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Elections
RNC security plan allows guns within blocks of convention, ACLU forges ahead with lawsuit on protest restrictions
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said law enforcement groups have been prepping for more than a year and have coordinated with 15 public safety entities — including the Chicago Police Department.
By Violet Miller
 
Oliver Platt appears on two locally made TV series: "The Bear," as Uncle Jimmy (pictured), and "Chicago Med," as Dr. Daniel Charles.
Movies and TV
'What's that accent?' When Oliver Platt accidentally brought 'The Bear's' Uncle Jimmy to set of 'Chicago Med'
Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of ‘The Bear,’ the Emmy-nominated actor talks about navigating roles on two popular Chicago shows.
By Erica Thompson
 