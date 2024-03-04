The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
College Sports Sports Columnists

Farewell to my old friend Ryan Field; Hello to the new reality of college football

Northwestern got its way, protesters be damned, because big money talks

By  Rick Telander
   
SHARE Farewell to my old friend Ryan Field; Hello to the new reality of college football
The demolition of Ryan Field

The demolition of Ryan Field, as seen Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Rick Telander/Sun-Times

Whoa, will you look at that.

Ryan Field lies in rubble.

At least the south end of it does. And the tractors and heavy machinery are sitting there on this lovely Sunday, ready to continue demolishing the rest of the 98-year-old home for Northwestern football.

Named for alum and billionaire insurance magnate Patrick G, Ryan, 86, the field will be replaced by a new, rezoned, $1 billion multiuse, 35,000-seat palace ready for Wildcats football, concerts, and events — to be called, we’ll assume, ''new'' Ryan Field.

Ryan and wife, Shirley Welsh Ryan, are giving $480 million for this project as well as for Northwestern University’s $6 billion ``We Will’’ Campaign. Lord, the money that rolls around for tax-exempt, non-profit entities.

I have strong feelings as I look at the bulldozers and excavators and piles of concrete that are remnants of the place where I played varsity football for Northwestern a thousand years ago. That’s when the place was known as Dyche Stadium and, allegedly, would be evermore.

My nostalgia drifts, and I wonder: What happened to the protests? What happened to the horn-honking car caravans?

What happened to the alliance of neighbors, students, professors, activists from Evanston and neighboring Wilmette (the field touches the south end of that town), that was dead set against this thing? What about those doctors at Evanston Hospital, just up Central Street, who decried the traffic and noise the new arena would guarantee, how they would impact even things like needed quiet in an operating room?

There were a lot of people opposed to the rebuild that will bring at least six concerts and dozens of, per NU’s statement, ``community-oriented events such as winter festivals, holiday celebrations … as well as additional student community programming’’ to the neighborhood.

The protesters got squashed. Big money rolls. The future beckons. Promises mean little.

Indeed, I am curious what ``additional student community programming’’ means, or how the courts might interpret those words down the road. Like Metallica blasts, if students buy tickets?

The Evanston Chamber of Commerce declared last fall that the whole thing, ``frankly is a no-brainer." Why? It’ll being in revenue. And Chambers of Commerce love revenue. As does everyone.

We deny that at our peril. We’ll get left behind, like cowboys lamenting the end of stagecoaches. And the people who suffer from that money-making and progress, like the residents around Ryan Field? As former Evanston mayor Steve Hagerty wrote in a pro-stadium letter last fall, those folks need to suck it up and ask themselves ``if the remaining modest imposition on them is worth what it would take away from other residents.’’

In other words, take one for the team. Even if it ain’t your team.

I remember the hand-wringing and sadness for many South Side Chicagoans that came as old Comiskey Park was torn down in 1991 for Jerry Reinsdorf’s new ballfield that would become U.S. Cellular Field and now Guaranteed Rate Field. Old Sox fans saw history pulled from under them.

I remember antique Chicago Stadium, the deafeningly loud, historic little venue that had hosted bicycle races, political conventions, championship fights, and, of course, Michael Jordan. It was closed in 1994 and demolished soon after. People lamented that it would be replaced by the much bigger, much souped-up United Center next door.

Jordan himself said he loved the Stadium and didn’t want to play anywhere else. When he came back from his first retirement to play in the final game ever at the ''Old Barn’’ — Scottie Pippens’ charity game in the summer of 1994 — he knelt and kissed the Bulls' logo at center court. Asked why, he said, ''It was either that or sit there and cry.''

Progress means tearing down the old and building the new. And if progress seems mindless, it’s because it often is. Chicago pro teams are always thinking about the next new arena or upgrade. And colleges? The same.

Imagine — it’s not even clear right now where Northwestern will play its home football games in seven months. Does anybody care?

College football is a free-for-all, and this is just more of it. Conferences mean nothing. When the big powers put together a super alliance some day, you wonder if they’ll even invite tiny-drawing Northwestern. Michigan and Ohio State can seat 65,000 more people per game than NU. So you wonder.

But in their smaller, tricked-out confines, with concerts and the like, revenue streams flowing, folks like the Ryans donating —football be damned — Northwestern will do just fine.

Next Up In College Sports
Caitlin Clark adds to her legacy, passing LSU’s Pete Maravich for NCAA scoring record
Assessing each Big Ten team’s NCAA Tournament hopes with a week to go in conference play
Iowa tops Northwestern, despite big game from Boo Buie
Illinois QB-turned-WR Isaiah Williams out to prove himself at NFL combine
Illinois continues Wisconsin’s slide behind Marcus Domask’s 31 points
Loyola beats No. 21 Dayton behind Des Watson’s 24 points
The Latest
Marcus Thames.
White Sox
White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames keeps it simple in spring: ‘Swing at good pitches’
Third hitting coach in three years has big task of trying to improve one of baseball’s worst offenses
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screenshot 2024-03-04 161523.png
Sports Media
CW26 will simulcast Marquee’s broadcast of Cubs game March 12
Marquee will use the game as a promotional tool, and Weigel will make it known that it’s available to air local teams’ games.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Cody Bellinger sits on the back of the golf cart headed to the stadium for batting practice at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. 02-28-2024.
Cubs
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger to make Cactus League debut as DH Wednesday
Bellinger played in a simulated game Monday, facing right-hander Jameson Taillon and lefty Thomas Pannone to prepare for his first spring game.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bolingbrook’s DJ Strong (2) tries to keep the ball in play against Waubonsie Valley.
High School Basketball
Monday’s IHSA supersectional high school basketball scores
All the results from the supersectionals around the state.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This rendering, provided by Related Midwest, show's a St. Patrick's Day themed event at the proposed new White Sox stadium along the Chicago River in the South Loop.
White Sox
White Sox, Bears discussing ‘financing partnership,’ for two stadiums, developer says
“Wouldn’t it be unbelievable for our city if you were to see two amazing facilities for these great sports teams built at once?” said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, which oversees the vacant 62-acre site where the White Sox hope to build.
By Fran Spielman
 