Thursday, March 14, 2024
DePaul reaches agreement with Chris Holtmann to be next men’s basketball coach

Holtmann, a former Big Ten and Big East coach of the year, has led seven teams to the NCAA Tournament.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann had a rough this season at Northwestern, but should he be of interest to DePaul?

Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 27, 2024.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten tournament goes on without Chris Holtmann, who was fired as Ohio State coach in February.

But Holtmann, 52, is making his next move — to DePaul, as perhaps the most credible men's basketball hire in school history.

It's a done deal, multiple sources confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Holtmann took three straight Butler teams to the NCAA Tournament. He would have taken his first five Ohio State teams to the Big Dance if not for a COVID-19 interruption. As it is, his seven tournaments is seven more than DePaul has been to since 2004.

