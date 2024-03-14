DePaul reaches agreement with Chris Holtmann to be next men’s basketball coach

MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten tournament goes on without Chris Holtmann, who was fired as Ohio State coach in February.

But Holtmann, 52, is making his next move — to DePaul, as perhaps the most credible men's basketball hire in school history.

It's a done deal, multiple sources confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Holtmann took three straight Butler teams to the NCAA Tournament. He would have taken his first five Ohio State teams to the Big Dance if not for a COVID-19 interruption. As it is, his seven tournaments is seven more than DePaul has been to since 2004.