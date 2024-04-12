The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
BYU’s Mark Pope replaces John Calipari as Kentucky men’s basketball coach

Pope was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Associated Press
   
BYU head coach Mark Pope

Charlie Riedel/AP

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has hired BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach, bringing home a member of the Wildcats' 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari.

The school announced the 51-year-old Pope's hiring in a release Friday morning but did not mention any contract details.

Pope replaces Calipari, a Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012 among four Final Four appearances in 15 years. Kentucky hasn't returned there since going 38-1 in 2015. Calipari stepped down on Tuesday and was introduced as Arkansas coach the next day.

Pope was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is also coming off a second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Pope.

He was 77-56 before that in four seasons at Utah Valley and guided the Wolverines to consecutive runner-up finishes in the Western Athletic Conference his final two years. They reached the CBI quarterfinals both times.

