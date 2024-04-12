The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
College Sports Sports Sports Saturday

Polling Place: How will No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark fare in the WNBA? And should the Sky draft Angel Reese?

Also, we asked how excited you are to see the Bulls in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Let’s just say voters didn’t struggle to contain themselves.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: How will No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark fare in the WNBA? And should the Sky draft Angel Reese?
Indiana v Iowa

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark after burying a long jumper at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The WNBA draft is coming on Monday, and there’s all sorts of heated debate about who will go No. 1 overall to Indiana.

But we kid. It’ll be Iowa megastar Caitlin Clark, of course. In an instant, millions will be afflicted with Fever fever.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked how Clark will fare at the next level.

“With Aliyah Boston as her teammate, it should not be long before she reaches elite status,” @DadsThumb commented.

Also, we asked if the Sky — who own the Nos. 3, 8 and 13 picks — should get into the Angel Reese business. The LSU star could still be there at 8.

“She’s bring a lot of juice to an extremely boring franchise,” @JeffreyCanalia wrote.

Last, we asked how excited — on a scale of one to four basketballs — you are to see the Bulls in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Let’s just say voters didn’t struggle to contain themselves.

“Couldn’t care less,” @TheNotoriousADD offered. “They’re a joke.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Caitlin Clark will go No. 1 in Monday’s WNBA draft. How will she fare as a pro?

Upshot: No doubt, many of the league’s top guards will be gunning for Clark. Our voters seem to be quite confident that she’ll bury a cavalcade of 30-footers in said guards’ faces anyway.

Poll No. 2: If the Sky have a chance to grab LSU’s Angel Reese at No. 8, should they do it?

Upshot: Reese is a very good player and, as she demonstrated at the college level, truly talented at the art of self-promotion. If she can help the Sky on — and off — the court, it could be just what the doctor ordered.

Poll No. 3: On a scale of one to four basketballs, how excited are you for the Bulls’ upcoming play-in tournament game(s)?

Upshot: Hey, why isn’t “zero” an option? That’s what commenters @zevyr, @JBIRD1268, @cowsarecool220, @rsheadcabbage, @soxpeoria, @RiKarmgard34 and @Calves0oJimi all wanted to know. Guess we must’ve teed that one right up.

Next Up In College Sports
BYU’s Mark Pope replaces John Calipari as Kentucky men’s basketball coach
The varied memories of O.J. Simpson come busting through
What are the top 5 streaming sports add-ons for Chicago fans?
O.J. Simpson dies at 76
Caitlin Clark’s impact on WNBA is already apparent
Northwestern to play most home football games in temporary on-campus stadium the next 2 years
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Conductor de Uber y pasajero envueltos en emboscada y tiroteo mortal en Englewood
Humberto Hernández llevaba a casa a Dontius Wilson, de 23 años, cuando recibieron disparos en el bloque 600 al oeste de la 69th St. Hernández se dio a la fuga. Wilson resultó herido y murió en el hospital.
By Cindy Hernandez and Mary Norkol
 
measles-pacific-northwest-e1554142830717.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Disminuye el brote de sarampión en Chicago
En la última semana se detectaron tres casos, después que la ciudad registrara más de 50 en menos de un mes.
By Kade Heather
 
YE-Pop Culture Moments Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist celebrate their engagement in a scene from the finale of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor."
Entertainment and Culture
‘Golden Bachelor’ divorce: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce split
The former couple noted that deciding where to settle down contributed to their decision to go their separate ways.
By USA TODAY
 
gavel.jpg
Crime
Stickney man due in court facing attempted murder, home invasion charges in Beverly attack last month
Joey Miller, 25, was arrested Thursday and now faces three felony charges: first-degree attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BAIL-091923-05.JPG
Crime
Chicago man facing attempted murder charges in Humboldt Park shooting last month
Larry Walker, 37 and of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, is facing charges for attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 