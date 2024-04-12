Polling Place: How will No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark fare in the WNBA? And should the Sky draft Angel Reese?

The WNBA draft is coming on Monday, and there’s all sorts of heated debate about who will go No. 1 overall to Indiana.

But we kid. It’ll be Iowa megastar Caitlin Clark, of course. In an instant, millions will be afflicted with Fever fever.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked how Clark will fare at the next level.

“With Aliyah Boston as her teammate, it should not be long before she reaches elite status,” @DadsThumb commented.

Also, we asked if the Sky — who own the Nos. 3, 8 and 13 picks — should get into the Angel Reese business. The LSU star could still be there at 8.

“She’s bring a lot of juice to an extremely boring franchise,” @JeffreyCanalia wrote.

Last, we asked how excited — on a scale of one to four basketballs — you are to see the Bulls in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Let’s just say voters didn’t struggle to contain themselves.

“Couldn’t care less,” @TheNotoriousADD offered. “They’re a joke.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Caitlin Clark will go No. 1 in Monday’s WNBA draft. How will she fare as a pro?

It's time for this week's "Polling Place." Let us hear from you!



Q1: Caitlin Clark will go No. 1 in Monday’s WNBA draft. How will she fare as a pro? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) April 11, 2024

Upshot: No doubt, many of the league’s top guards will be gunning for Clark. Our voters seem to be quite confident that she’ll bury a cavalcade of 30-footers in said guards’ faces anyway.

Poll No. 2: If the Sky have a chance to grab LSU’s Angel Reese at No. 8, should they do it?

Q2: If the Sky have a chance to grab LSU’s Angel Reese at No. 8, should they do it? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) April 11, 2024

Upshot: Reese is a very good player and, as she demonstrated at the college level, truly talented at the art of self-promotion. If she can help the Sky on — and off — the court, it could be just what the doctor ordered.

Poll No. 3: On a scale of one to four basketballs, how excited are you for the Bulls’ upcoming play-in tournament game(s)?

Q3: On a scale of one to four basketballs, how excited are you for the Bulls’ upcoming play-in tournament game(s)? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) April 11, 2024

Upshot: Hey, why isn’t “zero” an option? That’s what commenters @zevyr, @JBIRD1268, @cowsarecool220, @rsheadcabbage, @soxpeoria, @RiKarmgard34 and @Calves0oJimi all wanted to know. Guess we must’ve teed that one right up.