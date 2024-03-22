Colorful spotted lanternfly just one more thing to make us see red

Sneed on Sunday …

Whole lot of crazy going on these days.

March Madness.

Two types of creeping, buzzing periodical cicadas due here soon.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s still trying to figure it all out.

Haiti disintegrating.

Gaza starving.

Truth Social far from it.

Political name calling now beyond appalling.

And go figure Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s third party presidential candidacy netting a major thumbs down by nearly all of the rest of the Kennedy clan, who are Joe Biden fans.

And now that spring has officially sprung, come concerns the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly, a colorful leafhopper from China, is expected to add to the mayhem. The invasive pest had been spotted in Illinois six months ago, already having made its way into Cook County!

The spotted lanternfly, an the invasive insect inch-long insect with distinctive black spots and bright red and yellow coloring, was spotted in Illinois for the first time on Sept. 26, 2023. Illinois Department of Agriculture

Thus, beware the moth-like insect with dazzling spots and a pair of bright red wings. It was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, and now is feeding off the sap from 70 different species of trees in more than a dozen states!

Oh my. What a hungry fly, causing damage to fruit, ornamental and woody trees by draining them of their health and causing stress and depriving them of their vitality. We’re told to stop, smash, and squash the bugs – and report ‘em to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The good news: the colorful moth does have a No. 1 enemy: the praying mantis.

Let us pray man ‘tis given one soon.

No, no Noem!

Is Donald Trump eyeing Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for a spot on his list of potential veepmates? She sure seems to be auditioning for one.

It’s not just her stunning transformation from farmer’s daughter turned rancher into a botoxed, billowly tressed, fashionably dressed Trump-like gal pal.

And it’s not just Trump calling her “beautiful” when they sported matching MAGA hats and appeared hand-in-hand onstage at a recent political rally.

Former President Donald Trump (left to right) shakes hands with North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/Getty

Now she’s flashing a new “Texas Smile,” after a trip to the Lone Star State to correct an old tooth injury — dental work she chronicled in video on various social media platforms.

“The Trumpification of Kristi Noem,” is what the New York Times calls it all.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem arrives onstage at a campaign rally ahead of remarks from Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Jeff Dean/AP Photos

But let’s not forget that Noem is no mere newcomer to the Trump sweet talk sweepstakes.

Back in 2020, it was Noem who shone the July 4th spotlight on Trump at a Mount Rushmore fundraiser — and compared him to Teddy Roosevelt — after the humble one confided to her that he thought his own mug belonged on the national monument.

Go Get ‘em ...

Legendary Dem political advisor James Carville is advising his massive Dem network to seize the moment and urge President Joe Biden to bark bigtime as an anti-Trump attack dog. … Should he perhaps take a few lessons from Biden’s German Shepherd Major, who was banished from the White House for biting?

The Cupich In-Box…

It’s loaded. And it’s official.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who turned 75 last Tuesday, dutifully handed Pope Francis his resignation as Chicago’s Roman Catholic archbishop as all are required to do by the church’s canon law when they hit that age.

It wasn’t accepted … at least for now, as Sneed predicted a few weeks ago.

It sure doesn’t look like retirement is in the cardinal’s cards.

Cupich -- who was already up to his cassock in appointments by Pope Francis to church bodies vetting nominations for archbishops and studying the liturgical life of the church -- has just received a new papal order in his work box.

Five days before Cupich reached his “resignation’ date, the pope appointed him to a new five-year job as a member of the Curia’s Dicastery for Culture and Education.

The Kate Gate …

Kate Middleton made the announcement that many Brits feared. The Princess of Wales released a video message Friday revealing that she is undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified cancer.

It comes after conspiracy theories were running wild about the medical condition of the commoner cum royal.

This grab taken from a video released by the BBC Studios on Friday March 22, 2024, shows Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales recording her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January “tests after the operation found cancer had been present.” Kate, said Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. AP Photos

But the Brit royal establishment may have more trouble on its hands.

Three people have already been suspended after a hospital probe for allegedly accessing Kate’s abdominal surgery medical records. And the royal family’s coveted privacy may forever be compromised if the British police are called into the medical investigation.

Stay tuned. The royals may not be able to keep the palace door closed.

Sneedlings …

Please note wisdom given to former U.S. Sen./mega-basketball star Bill Bradley from his mother: “Never look down on someone you don’t understand,” followed up by his own advice to America: “Don’t underestimate our common humanity.”

Saturday birthdays: Chaka Khan, 71, actress Keri Russell, 48; Sunday birthdays: actress Kelly LeBrock, 64; Jessica Chastain, 47; attorney Bob Clifford, ageless.

