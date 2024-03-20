The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Cardinal Blase Cupich turns 75, sends mandatory resignation letter to Vatican

The cardinal, a close adviser to Pope Francis, turned 75, the church’s mandatory retirement age. He submitted his resignation letter, the Archdiocese of Chicago said, but the pope could refuse to accept it.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
The Archdiocese of Chicago building at 835 N. Rush St.

The headquarters of the Archdiocese of Chicago, at 835 N. Rush St.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cardinal Blase Cupich submitted his mandatory resignation letter to the Vatican on Tuesday.

The cardinal, who turned 75, sent his resignation letter to Pope Francis, the Archdiocese of Chicago said. He submitted the letter because he has reached the mandatory retirement age set by the church.

cupich_041517_14.jpg

Cardinal Blase Cupich prays during a Walk For Peace and the Stations of the Cross through Englewood on Good Friday in 2017.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

However, Pope Francis could reject the letter and ask Cardinal Cupich to continue to serve.

"Cardinal Cupich has complied with this requirement, and it is now in the hands of the Holy Father to determine when it is accepted," the archdiocese said in a statement.

Cupich is one the pope’s key leadership people helping to select future bishops promoting his vision for a more welcoming church for those formerly excluded or often marginalized: gay, divorced, poor and migrant Catholics.

Pope Francis has not only appointed Cupich a member of the powerful Congregation for Bishops, an influential Vatican slate-making committee, but Cupich is also among 48 individuals hand-picked by the pope to attend the global synod of Catholic bishops and lay delegates discussing the future of the Catholic Church, which has some more conservative members concerned.

BR3.png
