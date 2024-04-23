The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Columnists Israel-Hamas War Politics

Passover during wartime

The continuing bloody war in Gaza — the 33,000 Palestinians killed and the unknown fate of Israeli hostages — casts a pall over Passover celebration.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE Passover during wartime
IMG_0836 2.jpeg

Monday night was the first Passover Seder, and many Jewish households — such as mine — set a place for one of the Israeli hostages, this one for Naama Levy, 19, who was filmed being dragged away by her hair on Oct. 7, the date of the surprise attack that sparked the war in Gaza, which loomed over this year’s celebrations.

Neil Steinberg/Sun-Times

Being Jews, of course Monday night’s Passover Seder veered onto tangents. Non-standard digressions based on the concerns of those present: salaams toward mysticism and solemn recognition of Oct. 7 and the ongoing war in Gaza. So much that the usual tug-of-war over gender equity mostly fell by the wayside.

I was not involved with any of these flourishes, my lone suggestion — place an olive on the Seder plate as mute representation of Palestinian suffering — steamed away in a glare of reproach. No olives, no oranges — keep it simple. It was as if I suggested the egg on the plate be replaced by a sheep’s eye, to represent social media. I get that. Each group cherishes its own injuries while diminishing those of everybody else; that’s why the world is the way it is.

Instead there was an empty chair affixed with a picture of a hostage, Naama Levy, and a reading describing her many fine qualities. A poem explaining that Elijah will not be coming today. He usually shows up, notionally. We always open the door to greet him. The kiddies love that, and in years past would sneak out beforehand and present themselves as Elijah, disguised. Not this year; we didn’t open the door to greet the tardy prophet because he’s too busy tending to the truly bereft, supposedly.

Opinion bug

Opinion

“We’re never eating,” I muttered to my wife, about 8:30 p.m., with the show barely begun.

Mostly, I’m a go-along-to-get-along type of host, so I smiled and nodded at almost anything anybody brought to the table. Though the smile grew tight as the Seder progressed. At one point I felt compelled to point out that this is not our first rodeo, suffering-wise, that Jews held Seders in concentration camps, and that while I’m all for recognizing the crisis, I would hate for Passover, at heart a celebration of freedom, to lose its sense of joy, obscured by current events. We should still appreciate the bounty before us and the company of each other, loved ones whom history has, through some uncharacteristic oversight, failed to murder, so far.

“We’re still singing ‘Chad Gadya,’” at the end,” I observed, referring to a strange song about “one little goat my father bought for two zuzim.” That’s my favorite part.

Much went as it always does. My wife’s matzo balls were the ideal cannonball density. The chicken was excellent, despite having to linger in the oven for longer than was strictly necessary as the various sharp edges of the present were flashed. The children still played under the table as if the world were a wonderful place to explore, ready to welcome all with open arms.

My life can be broken into three 20-year Seder blocks. From 1960 to 1980, there were Seders at my grandparents in Cleveland, with my grandpa’s machine-gun, Polish shtetl Hebrew, that always sounded like “hamma-humma-wumma-chumma.”

Then 20 years at my in-laws in Skokie, with Irv whooping over the hotness of the horseradish and Dorothy fussing over everybody and the repurposed cleaning lady in the kitchen, doing dishes. I sometimes wondered about her: What did she make of our singing “Dayenu?” The chorus sounds like “Die! Die! Anu!” Did she think the Jews were chanting for death? Because that’s how we’re viewed in some quarters. I used to sometimes wish we actually were the hard, unified, bloodthirsty people we are made out to be — though looking at current events, I’m reminded that you should be careful what you wish for. Because sometimes you get it.

And then, the past 20 years, in our house, gatherings of two dozen people or more, with newcomers showing up — we had three Monday night. Lots of conversation, argument, acceptance. There were five young people at the table who will be married by next Passover, God willing, and had so much air not been sucked away by Gaza, I might have mentioned that.

But war is the opposite of ordinary life, and it would be callous to complain that the faint echo of screams from across the globe is muffling our happiness. Suffering demands recognition. It also calls for solution. I don’t think anyone on Monday prayed for this nightmare to be over by next Passover — that’s why there’s a second Seder, Tuesday night, at my brother- and sister-in-laws in Skokie, to cover anything overlooked the first night. That’s what prayer is for, right? Begging the imaginary to achieve the impossible. It’s worth a try. Because nothing else seems to be working.

Next Up In Commentary
Former Cub Don Kessinger watching with pride as grandson Grae arrives with Astros at Wrigley Field
Caleb Williams sure looks to be Bears’ guy – a true talent available at just the right time
Off-duty CPD Officer Luis Huesca's murder is another city tragedy
Work permits for undocumented immigrants are overdue
The hard truth about Rainbow PUSH and why the Rev. Frederick Haynes III quit after 3 months
Cook County sheriff: I support Karina's Bill to help police protect domestic violence survivors
The Latest
Yellow police tape.
South Deering
Woman dead, 2 children critical after car crash in South Deering
The woman struck a pole in the 3000 block of East 106th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
From left, Frances Walker's brother Arnold Walker and sister-in-law Maggie Walker wear pink and speak into news microphones at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Tenant convicted of murdering, dismembering 69-year-old landlord in grisly Northwest Side case
After about seven and half hours of deliberations, the jury convicted Sandra Kolalou of all charges including first-degree murder, dismembering Frances Walker’s body, concealing a homicidal death and aggravated identity theft. Her attorney plans to appeal.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
 
motw04-24-24RS.jpeg
Outdoors
Finding early morel mushrooms is underway
Ryan Leonard continues a tradition of finding early morel mushrooms in Cook County.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I wasn’t supposed to see my sister’s texts complaining about me
During a tense vacation together, it turns out she was writing to someone about her sibling’s ‘B.S.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Housing & development
House next to Obamas' Kenwood home, once linked to Tony Rezko, is nearing completion
A Chicago couple has invested at least $4.2 million into building a three-story yellow brick home.
By Abby Miller
 