Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars because seat belt parts can explode, send shrapnel throughout vehicle

Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the United States because their seat belt pretensioners can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported because of the problem — two in the United States and one in Singapore.

In a letter to the Korean automaker, U.S. government regulators said the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners can explode upon deployment, sending shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

Pretensioners tighten seat belts in preparation for a crash.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls. It includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs or hybrid electric vehicles.

Vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will need to be brought to dealerships again for the new fix.

Owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships, where the seat belt pretensioners will be fitted with a cap at no cost.

Hyundai is expected to notify owners of this latest recall by July 15, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.

