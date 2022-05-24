The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Consumer Affairs Business

Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars because seat belt parts can explode, send shrapnel throughout vehicle

The recall includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs. Dealerships will fit the seat belt pretensioners with a cap at no cost.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars because seat belt parts can explode, send shrapnel throughout vehicle
An Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo.

Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling cars because the seat belts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

David Zalubowski / AP

Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the United States because their seat belt pretensioners can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported because of the problem — two in the United States and one in Singapore.

In a letter to the Korean automaker, U.S. government regulators said the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners can explode upon deployment, sending shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

Pretensioners tighten seat belts in preparation for a crash.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls. It includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs or hybrid electric vehicles.

Vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will need to be brought to dealerships again for the new fix.

Owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships, where the seat belt pretensioners will be fitted with a cap at no cost.

Hyundai is expected to notify owners of this latest recall by July 15, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.

Next Up In News
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Glenview
12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square
More than 176,000 Chicago residents applied for chance to receive $500 for 12 months
Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train on Near West Side
2 killed, 7 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Man fatally shot in West Pullman home
The Latest
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks on March 28, 2022.
Bulls
Bulls will play regular-season game against Pistons in Paris next year
The Bulls-Pistons matchup will be the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league’s 12th game in France since 1991.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.
Transportation
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Glenview
All southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two boys are facing charges in connection with an attempted carjacking from May 23, 2022, in Homan Square.
Crime
12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square
The boys are each charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Yessenia Cervantes-Vázquez, a lead community health worker with Rush Community Health Center who is helping residents apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, speaks to Fernando Acevedo in the basement of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in the Pilsen neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, April 30, 2022.
Chicago
More than 176,000 Chicago residents applied for chance to receive $500 for 12 months
More than 70% of applicants were women, according to statistics released by the city. Applicants are expected to receive news about their status in the program by next week.
By Elvia Malagón
 
The benches cleared at Yankee Stadium in a game between the Yankees and White Sox.
White Sox
Aaron Judge critical of Yankees teammate Josh Donaldson: ‘Not right thing to do there’
One-game penalty “incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating,” White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 