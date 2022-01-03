Record number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospital beds, putting strain on health care workers

More COVID-19 patients are in Illinois hospital beds than at any other point in the pandemic, prompting fears of employee burnout amid staffing shortages.

As of Sunday, night, 6,294 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, topping the previous record of 6,175 set Nov. 20, 2020.

The spiraling numbers are prompting concerns across the state’s health care system and fears that it will only get worse.

Advocate Aurora Health alone reported 1,426 COVID-19 patients in its network of hospitals on Sunday, double the number 30 days ago and quadruple the figures from 60 days ago, said Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer. Today’s numbers, she said, rose to 1,491.

“These are very concerning numbers, not just numbers but people, who are so ill that they require hospitalization,” Kingston said. “This points to the critically important need to be vaccinated and to receive the booster if eligible.”

The surge in hospitalizations comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health released figures showing a new statewide record of daily coronavirus cases set on Friday, New Year’s Eve, when 31,461 new infections were reported, topping the 30,386 from the day before.

Monday’s statewide caseload was 20,866.

Kingston said internal data shows that 92% of inpatients are either unvaccinated, have only received one dose or are due for a booster. Most patients who are fully vaccinated were hospitalized because they were immunocompromised.

“The situation is growing more challenging by the day,” Kingston said. “Beds are very tight and wait times are long and, really significantly, our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now.”

Advocate Aurora Health was already experiencing staffing shortages before this latest surge of COVID-19 patients “and that has accelerated due to fatigue, stress, and also as team members become ill or exposed to COVID.”

Kingston said they are working on some short-term solutions to help worker fatigue amid the national health crisis. This includes additional compensation and programs to help address the employee’s mental wellbeing.

Dr. Jeff Bahr, Advocate Aurora Health’s chief medical group officer, said it is clear who is driving the rise of COVID-19 cases regardless of how polarized the discussion around vaccines has become.

“This is largely a problem of the unvaccinated,” said Bahr. “The overwhelming majority of our COVID positive inpatients and the more severely affected inpatients are unvaccinated and so what we are seeing are people infected with Omicron who had they been vaccinated and boosted may not have had as severe an outcome.”

Bahr said the health system has had to pause, reschedule, or dial back nonessential elective procedures and surgeries.

“As a large integrated health system, we are able to flex and redeploy staff and resources to geographic areas of greatest need,” Bahr said. “In some cases, we’ve moved patients to different Advocate Aurora sites and facilities to more effectively manage bed capacity.”

Also Monday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported 4,497 COVID-19 deaths for 2021, more than a third of the office’s entire 12,618 caseload.