 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

7 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A 28-year-old man was found shot in Back of the Yards.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man died after being struck by a vehicle April 15, 2021, in Roseland.
Seven people were shot Nov. 30, 2021, in Chicago.
Adobe Stock Photo

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 28-year-old man who was found shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4800 block of South Wood Street about 12:30 a.m. found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest and hip, Chicago police said. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man was shot after he got into an argument with a person in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side. About 11 p.m., he was outside in the 8400 block of South Francisco Avenue, when he got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, police said. The man was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he is in serious condition.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Nine people were shot Monday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man shot to death in Woodlawn: police

About 1:05 a.m., he was standing in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue, when a man wearing a ski-mask approached and fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Northwestern falls in overtime to host Wake Forest

Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Boo Buie scored 12 points and Elyjah Williams added 11.

By Sun-Times wires

Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

Highlights and thoughts on Tuesday’s top games.

By Michael O'Brien

Lemont shakes off inexperience, wins at Sandburg

Lemont has an exciting crop of basketball players on its hands. Nojus Indrusaitis, a 6-4 sophomore, already is generating interest from colleges, and the Castillo twins, a pair of juniors, are exciting guards.

By Michael O'Brien

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick not surprised at coach Brian Kelly’s departure as search for replacement opens

Kelly bolted the Irish for LSU, where he’s getting a reported $95 million over the next 10 years.

By Mike Berardino