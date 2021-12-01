7 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 28-year-old man who was found shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4800 block of South Wood Street about 12:30 a.m. found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest and hip, Chicago police said. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man was shot after he got into an argument with a person in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side. About 11 p.m., he was outside in the 8400 block of South Francisco Avenue, when he got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, police said. The man was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he is in serious condition.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Nine people were shot Monday in Chicago.