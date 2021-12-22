Man dies days after South Side shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting earlier this month on the South Side has died.

Frank Hall, 45, was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.

On Dec. 11, Hall and a 64-year-old woman were standing about 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

Hall was shot in the arm, leg and torso and was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time, police said. The woman was struck in the leg and was hospitalized in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported.