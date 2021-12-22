 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man dies days after South Side shooting

On Dec. 11, Frank Hall and a 64-year-old woman were shot in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man died Dec. 21, 2021, after being shot days earlier on the South Side.
A man died Dec. 21, 2021, after being shot days earlier on the South Side.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man who was wounded in a shooting earlier this month on the South Side has died.

Frank Hall, 45, was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.

On Dec. 11, Hall and a 64-year-old woman were standing about 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

Hall was shot in the arm, leg and torso and was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time, police said. The woman was struck in the leg and was hospitalized in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Wearing a mask isn’t that complicated

Too many people wear masks that don’t fit snugly, so it’s easy for the virus to leak out; some people wear masks with holes in them. Then there are those who refuse to wear a mask even though stores require them.

By Letters to the Editor

Fresh off 4-game point streak, Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews welcomes week of rest

Toews’ last five games have been his best this season, but the NHL’s extended holiday break gives him time to "maintain and take care of" himself.

By Ben Pope

FOP boss booted CPD commander out of ceremony for cops who aided Officers French, Yanez after shooting

The move by John Catanzara amounted to a stinging rebuke of a high-ranking police official with a deep personal connection to the tragic shooting.

By Tom Schuba

Curtis S. Tice dies at 83; artist and architectural modeler worked on walk-through human heart and coal mine at MSI and displays at Rock ’n’ Roll McDonald’s

"He could fix anything. He could make anything," said his daughter Dawn Magliola.

By Maureen O'Donnell

Decades after WWII vet dies, West Side children’s hospital receives $90,000 from him

When Ernest Ulrich died in 1999, he left behind an estate of $1.5 million. His will asked for the money to be donated to nonprofits, including Shriners Hospitals for Children. His final wishes were executed at the hospital Wednesday.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Jurors in Minnesota cop’s trial resume deliberations Wednesday

The jury asked Judge Regina Chu Tuesday how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. Kim Potter is charged in the death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

By Associated Press