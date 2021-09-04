5 shot and wounded in Lawndale mass shooting

Five people were shot and wounded Saturday morning in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

The five were among a group of people about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when someone inside a black Nissan opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 37-year-old shot in the back and lower backside, police said.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition, police said.

A woman, 25, suffered a graze wound to the hip and another, 33, was shot in the leg, police said.

Both self-transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Police recovered at least eight shell casings at the scene.

No one was in custody as of early Saturday morning.