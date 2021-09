A 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen saw someone with a gun drive by in a white Honda about 10:25 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police said.

Shortly after, he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the thigh and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospotal in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.