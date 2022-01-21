Man shot and wounded in Back of the Yards

A man was shot and wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The man, 31, was sitting in a parked car about 10:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue when a sliver SUV stopped next to the vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the arm four times, Chicago police said.

The SUV then fled north on Union Avenue, officials said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.