Friday, October 14, 2022
Man killed inside South Shore apartment

Jacovy King, 22, was in an apartment about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a male suspect came inside through the back door.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot inside his home early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Jacovy King, 22, was in an apartment about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a male suspect came inside through the back door, Chicago police said.

They began arguing and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

King suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.

