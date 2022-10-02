Chicago police officer fatally shoots man in Old Town

A Chicago police officer shot and killed a man in the Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning, officials said.

A call for an “officer in distress” was heard over police radio communications about 5:05 a.m. near Hudson Avenue and Blackhawk Street. An officer fired his weapon and struck the man shortly after the call was made, according to police radio traffic.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

A 34-year-old officer was also taken to Northwestern, where his condition was stabilized, fire officials said. He was not shot in the incident.

The police spokesperson confirmed there was a police-involved shooting but didn’t immediately provide further details.

This is a developing story, check back for details.