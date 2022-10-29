Man killed by gunfire in Roseland

A man was shot and killed Saturday near the front of a residence in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The man, 27, was shot in the neck about 6:15 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of West 104th Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further information about the shooting was immediately available.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The 7-1 Illini aren’t playing around. They’re skipping the huffing and the puffing and going straight to blowing opponents’ houses down.
While both Dosunmu and Drummond finished the game Friday in San Antonio, there was some collateral damage to come out of the hard-fought loss. The good news was both players were only expected to be sidelined a few days.
The boy was standing near a sidewalk when he was shot in the leg.
Chase Brown runs for 149 yards and Tommy DeVito throws for 179