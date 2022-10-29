The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed by gunfire in Roseland

The man, 27, was shot in the neck Saturday evening and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed by gunfire in Roseland
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed Saturday near the front of a residence in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The man, 27, was shot in the neck about 6:15 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of West 104th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
12-year-old boy shot in Little Italy
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Lawndale
Man dies more than a month after shooting outside Loop bar
Man, 18, fatally shot while driving in Heart of Chicago
No bail for man charged with murder in feud with Chatham neighbor
Man shot to death in Austin
The Latest
Illinois v Nebraska
College Sports
Just Sayin’: Illinois, a 26-9 winner at Nebraska, is the big, bad wolf of the Big Ten West
The 7-1 Illini aren’t playing around. They’re skipping the huffing and the puffing and going straight to blowing opponents’ houses down.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls
Bulls down two, as Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond miss 76ers game
While both Dosunmu and Drummond finished the game Friday in San Antonio, there was some collateral damage to come out of the hard-fought loss. The good news was both players were only expected to be sidelined a few days.
By Joe Cowley
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
12-year-old boy shot in Little Italy
The boy was standing near a sidewalk when he was shot in the leg.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Brendan Sullivan
College Sports
Northwestern’s skid continues at Iowa
The Wildcats were held to 177 total yards
By Sun-Times wires
 
Chase Brown
College Sports
Illini keep rolling with road victory at Nebraska
Chase Brown runs for 149 yards and Tommy DeVito throws for 179
By Eric Olson | AP
 