Thursday, November 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

11 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Wednesday

In one of the attacks, a man was killed and two others wounded in the 6600 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded in gun violence in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A man was shot in the head about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, Chicago police said. His age was not known. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
  • A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Rogers Park on the North Side. The three were standing in the 6600 block of North Clark Street when someone opened fire about 8:50 p.m., police said. A man, age unknown, was shot in the chest and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died. A 48-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said. Another man, 43, was struck in the abdomen. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
  • Minutes later, a man was shot to death in a courtyard in South Deering on the Far South Side. About 9:20 p.m., the 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates Avenue when he was approached by a gunman who fired shots, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

At least six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

