Saturday, November 12, 2022
Alleged robber, witness fatally shoot each other during hold-up at South Shore store: police

A robbery near 73rd Street and Coles Avenue ended with two men dead, including the suspect and a concealed carry license holder who tried to intervene.

By  Mohammad Samra and Mary Norkol
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.

A would-be robber and a witness who tried to stop the hold-up inside a South Shore grocery fatally shot each other Friday night, police said. 

The exchange of gunfire started about 6:20 p.m. when Nicholas Williams walked into the supermarket in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street and showed a handgun, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. 

Williams, 24, shot Ali Hassan, 63, in the chest and back, authorities said. 

Hassan, who had a Firearm Owner’s Identification card with a concealed carry license, pulled a gun from his waistband and fired back, authorities said, hitting Williams in the chest. 

The younger man ran from the store but collapsed about a block away in the 7200 block of South Coles, where he was pronounced dead. Williams lived in the neighborhood.

Hassan, a Berwyn resident, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and he died there soon after, authorities said. 

Three guns were recovered from the scene — both Hassan’s and Williams’ guns, as well as another gun behind the counter, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hassan worked at the market. Police said there was another witness inside the store who wasn’t hurt. 

The shooting is still under investigation.

