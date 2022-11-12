The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.

Sun-Times file

A man died after being shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn, according to police.

The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off about 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and died a short time later, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, but investigators were not immediately able to obtain additional information from people at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 17, shot in Austin
Man shot by police in East Garfield Park, 5 taken into custody
Store clerk, robber fatally shoot each other during South Shore hold-up: police
2 men shot on Lower West Side
16-year-old shot in South Shore drive-by
Authorities identify man fatally shot in South Deering
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_11_12_at_10.47.11_PM.png
College Sports
Northwestern’s skid hits nine as top two QBs go down
Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski left with injuries, forcing the Wildcats to turn to Carl Richardson before Cole Freeman played the final series.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Jimmy Curtin (18) celebrates his touchdown with Petey Olaleye (23).
High School Football
Braden Tischer to Jimmy Curtin connection helps Lincoln-Way East take down Warren
Junior Braden Tischer and senior Jimmy Curtin are a year apart in school but as close as can be as partners in the Lincoln-Way East passing game.
By Mike Clark
 
Mount Carmel’s Blainey Dowling (7) passes the ball against Brother Rice.
High School Football
Blainey Dowling throws five touchdown passes in Mount Carmel’s rout of Brother Rice
The host Caravan beat Brother Rice 48-12 to clinch a spot in the Class 7A state semifinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot in Austin
The teen was listed in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police tape
Crime
Man shot by police in East Garfield Park, 5 taken into custody
The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 