15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded Monday night in Lawndale.
The teen was inside a business about 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
The Latest
Snowfall of up to an inch an hour is expected to develop over the city between 6 and 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
Supporters declare victory in workers’ rights amendment battle — but other side not ready to concede
The Associated Press has not yet called the final results, but it reported that with an estimated 99% of the votes counted, support for the amendment was at 58.1%. That’s short of the 60% that would ensure passage. But the amendment has another pathway to success: winning a simple majority of all persons voting in the election.
A driver attempted to make a U-turn in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and struck the motorcycle, police said.
The three were in the 6600 block of North Clark Street about 8:50 p.m. when someone began shooting, police said. No arrests were reported.
A 29-year-old man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.