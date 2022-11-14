The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Lawndale

The teen was inside a business about 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Lawndale
Seven people were killed including five children in a crash July 31, 2022 in McHenry County.

File photo

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded Monday night in Lawndale.

The teen was inside a business about 7:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
1 killed, 2 wounded in Rogers Park shooting
1 person killed, 2 wounded in shooting at McDonald’s on Far South Side, officials say
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by shooting
Man shot to death in Wentworth Gardens
Man shot to death on Near West Side
The Latest
Chicago saw its first trace of snow of the season Friday.
News
Snow expected during Tuesday morning commute, meteorologists say
Snowfall of up to an inch an hour is expected to develop over the city between 6 and 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A group of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 1 union members picket outside the Chicago Nabisco plant in the Marquette Park neighborhood in 2021.
Elections
Supporters declare victory in workers’ rights amendment battle — but other side not ready to concede
The Associated Press has not yet called the final results, but it reported that with an estimated 99% of the votes counted, support for the amendment was at 58.1%. That’s short of the 60% that would ensure passage. But the amendment has another pathway to success: winning a simple majority of all persons voting in the election.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash
A driver attempted to make a U-turn in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and struck the motorcycle, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 16-year-old boy was shot April 9, 2022 in Archer Heights.
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in Rogers Park shooting
The three were in the 6600 block of North Clark Street about 8:50 p.m. when someone began shooting, police said. No arrests were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police investigate where a man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 10, 2022 at a McDonald’s on the Far South Side.
Crime
1 person killed, 2 wounded in shooting at McDonald’s on Far South Side, officials say
A 29-year-old man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 