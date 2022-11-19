2 teenagers shot walking in Brighton Park

Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
One teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back, police said. He was reportedly in serious condition.
The other teen was shot in the right foot and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody.
Ald. Carrie Austin’s lawyers seek to halt her prosecution over medical issues, say the court should not ‘risk the loss of a life’
The Latest
The teaching fellow defends the class despite delaying it until the spring for safety reasons, saying one student misrepresented it to stoke white grievance.
The festive trains and buses are ready to light up the city again.
As league expansion looms, the next era of superstars is emerging. When Candace Parker does retire, it will be players such as Kahleah Copper who are tasked with taking the league to new heights.
After a late-game benching in the Friday loss to Orlando, LaVine expressed his disappointment in his coach’s decision. But there’s a bigger picture here, and if the Bulls want to get out of mediocrity in the life of this LaVine contract, someone needs to start answering some hard questions.