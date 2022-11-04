The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot

Adrian Soto, 19, is charged with fatally shooting Nicholas John Narolewski, 22, on Nov. 7, 2021.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Sun-Times file photo

A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting to death his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a busy Bridgeport grocery store last year.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Adrian Soto and his girlfriend drove to a Mariano’s in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue so she could pick up her two children from the ex-boyfriend, Cook County prosecutors said in court Friday.

Nicholas John Narolewski, 22, parked in the lot with the couple’s children and his mother for the exchange, prosecutors said. When Soto’s girlfriend returned to her car with the children, Soto got out and walked over to Narolewski and started arguing with him, prosecutors said.

Soto took out a 9mm handgun and fired repeatedly at Narolewski, striking him six times, prosecutors said. Narolewski, who was unarmed, died of his wounds a short time later.

Soto ran off and allegedly was seen discarding a gun and a hooded sweatshirt as he fled, both of which was recovered by detectives. Several people who witnessed the shooting identified Soto as the gunman, prosecutors said. The shooting was also captured by at least one surveillance camera.

Adrian Soto

Adrian Soto

Cook County sheriff’s office

Eleven shell casings found at the scene all matched the handgun, prosecutors said, and evidence collected from the gun and hoodie matched Soto’s DNA.

Soto, then 18, was arrested in January in a separate murder case, according to court records.

On Jan. 26, Soto allegedly opened fire from the street at a home in the 2500 block of West 45th Place where a woman he used to date lived and was having a party. Hector Flores, 33, who was inside the home, was killed in the hail of bullets, officials said.

Soto pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in that case, which is still pending. Soto was being held without bail when he was charged this week with Narolewski’s killing, court records show.

An assistant public defender said Soto previously worked in construction and was pursing his GED while in jail. The defense attorney said Soto had been bullied and “encountered some troubling moments” in high school that might later become relevant in the case.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered him held without bail on the latest charge. He was expected back in court Nov. 23.

Next Up In Crime
Male shot and killed in Kenwood
Pregnant woman facing murder charge to be released from jail after community group provides bond
With tensions high ahead of Tuesday’s election, top cop says there are no threats ‘specific to Chicago’
1 killed, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday
7 University of Chicago students say they may have been drugged at campus parties; 1 reported sexual assault
New Illinois law gives cops choice not to jail people for small amounts of drugs — a follow-up to our ‘Costly toll of dead-end drug arrests’ investigation
The Latest
A man was fatally shot after an argument Nov. 3, 2022 in Chatham on the South Side.
Crime
Male shot and killed in Kenwood
The age of the victim wasn’t immediately available, police said. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Mary Norkol
 
Kenwood’s Mako Grant (9) runs against Perspectives.
High School Football
IHSA state football playoff scores
All the scores from the second round.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Keshia Golden (left) at her baby shower Oct. 22.
Crime
Pregnant woman facing murder charge to be released from jail after community group provides bond
Keshia Golden is a rare case in Cook County where most defendants charged with the state’s most serious crime are held in custody while they await trial. But Golden’s circumstances are also unique: she’s eight months pregnant.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
03765_5.5077.jpg
Sports
Dave Butz, former Maine South, Purdue and NFL star, dies at 72
He was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.
By Wires
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching pre-game warmups.
Bears
GM Ryan Poles completes initial phase of rebuild, so what’s next for Bears?
How should the final nine games be viewed? The Bears will be watching Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and anyone else who proves they should stick around for 2023 and beyond.
By Jason Lieser
 