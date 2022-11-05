The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Minnesota man wanted on murder charge in shooting of Greyhound employee

A Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant for Rodnee Miller, 26, on Wednesday, charging him with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Duwon Gaddis last month.

By  Matthew Hendrickson and Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Minnesota man wanted on murder charge in shooting of Greyhound employee
DY0A4127.jpg

Police work the scene near a Greyhound station where an employee of the transit company was shot and killed Oct. 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Authorities are searching for a Minnesota man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee last month on the Near West Side.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Rodnee Miller, 26, who is accused of shooting Duwon Gaddis as he was getting out of his car about 11 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 600 block of West Harrison Street.

Rodnee Miller.

Rodnee Miller.

Chicago police

Gaddis, 30, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital later that day, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The no-bail warrant charging Miller with first-degree murder was signed by Judge Angela Petrone, according to court records. The warrant lists Miller as having a Jackson, Minnesota home address.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be made to police at cpdtip.com, or via the FBI tip line by calling 312-421-6700.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot, killed inside car in South Shore neighborhood
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening
Man shot to death in Chicago Lawn alley
Former Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested after alleged scuffle with security guards in River North
Judge orders sweeping document ‘dump’ in 2011 Chicago cop murder case
Male shot and killed in Kenwood
The Latest
Crete-Monee’s Joshua Franklin (1) runs by one defender and makes a little juke for the next defender.
High School Football
Joshua Franklin’s 100-yard fake punt TD shocks Simeon, sends Crete-Monee to 6A quarterfinals
The Warriors beat undefeated Simeon 35-12 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs but the game was much closer than the final score indicates.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of “Saints &amp; Strangers” at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California.
Entertainment and Culture
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead in his California home
Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters” that aired on E! Entertainment Television.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Evan Hull
College Sports
Northwestern gives strong effort before falling to No. 2 Ohio State
Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, who have lost eight consecutive games
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 
A 36-year-old man was killed in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.
Crime
Man shot, killed inside car in South Shore neighborhood
The man, 36, was shot multiple times about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine may have no choice but to evolve his game
With the knee currently as is, the chances that LaVine lives up to the max contract he signed this summer is a hard no. But with so many unknowns to deal with, LaVine has the right approach when it comes to trying to find comfort in being uncomfortable.
By Joe Cowley
 