Minnesota man wanted on murder charge in shooting of Greyhound employee

Authorities are searching for a Minnesota man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee last month on the Near West Side.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Rodnee Miller, 26, who is accused of shooting Duwon Gaddis as he was getting out of his car about 11 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 600 block of West Harrison Street.

Rodnee Miller. Chicago police

Gaddis, 30, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital later that day, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The no-bail warrant charging Miller with first-degree murder was signed by Judge Angela Petrone, according to court records. The warrant lists Miller as having a Jackson, Minnesota home address.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be made to police at cpdtip.com, or via the FBI tip line by calling 312-421-6700.

