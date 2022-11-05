The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Crime News East Garfield Park

Man wounded in East Garfield Park mass shooting dies

Pierre Riley, 48, died Friday afternoon at Mount Sinai Hospital.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Man wounded in East Garfield Park mass shooting dies
Chicago police at the scene of a mass shooting Monday night in the 700 block of South California Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

A 48-year-old man who was one of 14 people wounded in a mass shooting Monday in East Garfield Park has died.

Pierre Riley was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Riley had been standing with a large group Monday evening near California Avenue and Polk Street for a vigil and balloon release when a car pulled up and gunmen inside opened fire at the crowd, according to police.

Three children — 3, 11 and 13 years old — were among those wounded.

Eleven of the people were shot were relatives.

A woman who told the Sun-Times she organized the vigil said it was intended to honor her cousin, who died of complications from a kidney transplant.

