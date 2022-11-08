Girl, 15, shot in car in Englewood

A 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

She was inside a parked vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the hip and was taken by relatives to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, police said. She will be transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.

