Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Girl, 15, shot in car in Englewood

The teen was shot about 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street, police said. No arrests were reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

She was inside a parked vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the hip and was taken by relatives to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, police said. She will be transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.

