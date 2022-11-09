One killed and at least 10 wounded — including four teens — in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

A man was killed and 10 other people were wounded, including four teenagers, across Chicago Tuesday.



The homicide occurred in Humboldt Park. Police found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Two teenage boys were wounded Tuesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side. The boys, 15 and 17, were speaking with people in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire about 3:30 p.m., police said. Both boys were struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The boy was hit in the leg about 4:55 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in Englewood on the South Side. She was in a parked car in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when someone opened fire about 7:15 p.m., police said. The girl was struck in the hip and was taken by relatives to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition. She was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

At least six other people were wounded in gun violence Tuesday in Chicago.

