The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

One killed and at least 10 wounded — including four teens — in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

The homicide occurred in Humboldt Park, where police found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE One killed and at least 10 wounded — including four teens — in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
Three people were hurt in a shooting June 20, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed and 10 other people were wounded, including four teenagers, across Chicago Tuesday.

  • The homicide occurred in Humboldt Park. Police found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
  • Two teenage boys were wounded Tuesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side. The boys, 15 and 17, were speaking with people in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire about 3:30 p.m., police said. Both boys were struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
  • A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The boy was hit in the leg about 4:55 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
  • A 15-year-old girl was wounded in Englewood on the South Side. She was in a parked car in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when someone opened fire about 7:15 p.m., police said. The girl was struck in the hip and was taken by relatives to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition. She was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

At least six other people were wounded in gun violence Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
Girl, 15, shot in car in Englewood
Man found shot in Humboldt Park dies at hospital
14-year-old boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting
Man convicted in Bloomingdale Township kickback scheme gets 5 years
River North bar shuttered days after deadly mass shooting over the weekend
Man dies days after shooting in North Lawndale
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields leaves the field after Sunday’s loss.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
He is the first Bears player to win the award since fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2018.
By Patrick Finley
 
A plate of ultra-processed foods — junk food. These types of foods are formulated to tease our palates with a blend of sweet, salty and fatty flavors that keep us reaching for more and also prevent us from feeling completely satisfied.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Junk food is engineered to taste good, not satisfy
Ultra-processed foods are formulated with a blend of sweet, salty and fatty flavors that keep us reaching for more and also prevent us from feeling completely satisfied.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
NOV8ELECTION_24.JPG
Elections
Kwame Raoul declares victory in bid for second term as attorney general
A major criminal justice reform law, COVID-19 mandates and abortion were among the issues in the campaign.
By Brett ChaseShannon Heffernan | WBEZ, and 1 more
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Gift-giver feels a text of thanks is not enough
Taught to acknowledge presents with a handwritten note, man feels dismissed when all the recipient offers is a text, a Facebook post or a photo.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Kash Gustafson with his favorite photo of his soon-to-be record shovelnose sturgeon with its mouth extended. Provided photo
Sports
Kash Gustafson, 8, appears to have caught the Illinois and world record shovelnose sturgeon
Kash Gustafson, 8, carries on the family tradition of Illinois record shovelnose sturgeon, only he went one better and also appears to have caught the world record.
By Dale Bowman
 