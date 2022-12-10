Man shot to death in Bronzeville

A man was shot to death Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The man, 36, was on a sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken by his friends to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
‘Fierce, humble and so loving’ — Chicago police remember Ella French in letters urging max sentence for man who bought gun
Lombard police officer wounded, armed robbery suspect shot dead in exchange of gunfire in western suburb
Daughters plead for public’s help solving fatal Little Village hit-and-run: ‘It’s been so lonely without her’
The Latest
The search warrant guidance goes into effect Friday, December 16.
All the scores from around the area.
Zidane’s hit on Materazzi still recognized 16-plus years later with statue in Qatar.
A 415-pound Gator? Baptismal goal posts? A (human) rib in a fridge? They’re all honored here.
These things are going to happen, aren’t they?