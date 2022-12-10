The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Man shot to death in Bronzeville

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man, 36, was on a sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken by his friends to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

