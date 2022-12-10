The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Chicago police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Roseland

An officer suffered a stab wound and a suspect was shot by police during an incident Saturday night in Roseland.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot by police in an incident Saturday night in Roseland, according to authorities.

The 29-year-old officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after suffering stab wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition, Chicago fire officials said.

Paramedics also took a person, 35, with a gunshot wound to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said.

No details have been released by police.

The Civilian office of Police Accountability announced it was investigating after a police-involved shooting in the 9000 block of South Wentworth Avenue, but released no other information.

The Latest
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at referee Brian McNutt during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
No. 17 Illinois falls to Penn State
The Illini dropped their Big Ten home opener 74-59 on Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
By Sun-Times wires
 
A man shot two suspects who opened fire on him Dec. 10, 2022 in the Loop.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Roseland
The man, 32, was in an alley about 7 p.m. off the first block of West 105th Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Notre Dame v USC
College Sports
Just Sayin’: Call the Heisman Trophy what it is — a quarterbacks’ award. But should it be?
Most of the electorate could look harder than it does for the “best” player out there, who might be a linebacker, a cornerback or an offensive tackle.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Zach LaVine’s knee-management schedule about to be tested
LaVine paced himself in early-season back-to-backs, often sitting out one of the games. But his surgically repaired left knee continues to look stronger, as does his game. With the schedule picking up the next few weeks, he will be tested once again.
By Joe Cowley
 
AP_Player_of_the_Year_Football.jpg
College Sports
USC’s Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy after leading Trojans’ turnaround
Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 