Chicago police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Roseland

An officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot by police in an incident Saturday night in Roseland, according to authorities.

The 29-year-old officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after suffering stab wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition, Chicago fire officials said.

Paramedics also took a person, 35, with a gunshot wound to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said.

No details have been released by police.

The Civilian office of Police Accountability announced it was investigating after a police-involved shooting in the 9000 block of South Wentworth Avenue, but released no other information.