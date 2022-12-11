6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least six people were killed and 13 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.



Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.

A man was shot to death Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side. The man, 36, was on a sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken by his friends to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, a woman was shot to death while driving in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., Felicia Cortes, 27, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at her, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Cortes lost control of the car and crashed into a nearby dumpster, with the vehicle then going up in flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot to death Saturday night in Roseland on the South Side. The man, 32, was in an alley about 7 p.m. off the first block of West 105th Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the chest and face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

At least 12 other people were wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

