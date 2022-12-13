The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Charges filed against man shot by Chicago police after allegedly stabbing officer

Romaine Heath, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault to a peace officer and aggravated kidnapping, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Charges filed against man shot by Chicago police after allegedly stabbing officer
A 55-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend on March 5, 2022, in East Garfield Park.

A man was charged with stabbing a Chicago police officer Dec. 10, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by Chicago police after he allegedly stabbed an officer who was responding to a home invasion in Roseland.

Romaine Heath, 41, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault to a peace officer and aggravated kidnapping, officials said.

Officers arrived at the home about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue and were told Heath was holding a woman in a bedroom at knifepoint, according to Deputy Police Chief Daniel O’Connor.

Officers were able to talk with Heath and the woman and were able to get her out of the bedroom and to a safe location, O’Connor said. They then ordered him to drop his knife.

One officer fired a Taser at Heath but it wasn’t effective, O’Connor said. Heath then allegedly lunged at the second officer and stabbed him in the head and shoulder, leading that officer to shoot him.

Paramedics took both officers to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 29-year-old officer who was stabbed was listed in serious but stable condition, fire officials said.

Heath was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Next Up In Crime
2 people killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Person shot to death on Far South Side
50 armed robberies reported over four days on North and West sides
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Delaying access to Chicago police radio calls threatens public safety, media coalition says
The mayor has restricted media access to police scanner info — and that hurts our ability to serve the public
The Latest
Thanks to an infusion of orange and olive oil, this spiced orange-almond cake is redolent with citrus and spice, and it’s unfailingly moist. Almond meal lightens and adds a wholesome crumb.
Recipes
A sweet holiday tradition: spiced orange-almond cake is uncomplicated and delicious
It’s a simple, uncomplicated treat for busy days and frenetic times, meant to be left on the kitchen counter for a sweet pick-me-up or a moment of repose.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
Man dies after being trapped in a trench in front of Buffalo Grove home
Nikodem Zaremba, 27, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he died, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
2 people killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
The fatal shootings happened on the West and Far South Sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
Person shot to death on Far South Side
The person was outside in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Dear Abby: We love house but worry about unstable neighbor
The home’s owner next door is urging his friends to buy it, but he’s terminally ill, and they fear his wife may cause trouble later on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 