Charges filed against man shot by Chicago police after allegedly stabbing officer

Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by Chicago police after he allegedly stabbed an officer who was responding to a home invasion in Roseland.

Romaine Heath, 41, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault to a peace officer and aggravated kidnapping, officials said.

Officers arrived at the home about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue and were told Heath was holding a woman in a bedroom at knifepoint, according to Deputy Police Chief Daniel O’Connor.

Officers were able to talk with Heath and the woman and were able to get her out of the bedroom and to a safe location, O’Connor said. They then ordered him to drop his knife.

One officer fired a Taser at Heath but it wasn’t effective, O’Connor said. Heath then allegedly lunged at the second officer and stabbed him in the head and shoulder, leading that officer to shoot him.

Paramedics took both officers to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 29-year-old officer who was stabbed was listed in serious but stable condition, fire officials said.

Heath was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.