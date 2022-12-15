14-year-old boy charged after bringing loaded gun into North Side school, police say
The teen was charged with possessing a concealed weapon, a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to Chicago police.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after bringing a loaded gun into a school on the North Side, police said.
The teen was charged with possessing a concealed weapon, a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to Chicago police.
He was arrested Wednesday in the 4400 block of North Beacon Street in Sheridan Park.
No other information was released by police.
2 people killed in drive-by shooting in Ravenswood, blocks from where 15-year-old boy was shot minutes earlier
The Latest
ComEd’s $40M plan to rid homes of natural gas, City Council’s new ordinances and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
Sixteen businesses wrote the governor, an electric vehicles cheerleader, urging him to be more aggressive about eliminating fossil fuels.
There are some obvious flaws in this Bulls roster - outside shooting, toughness and size in the frontcourt - but with growing concerns with Lonzo Ball’s left knee rehab, the front office needs to get a proven point guard or continue to fall short with this point-guard-by-committee mentality.
Los concejales aprobaron la ordenanza imponiendo fuertes multas y penas de cárcel a quienes fueran capturados sin licencia.
The unidentified 58-year-old female officer was found Thursday morning in the 5800 block of North Northwest Highway.