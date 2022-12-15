The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

14-year-old boy charged after bringing loaded gun into North Side school, police say

The teen was charged with possessing a concealed weapon, a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to Chicago police.

By  Dan Haar
   
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after bringing a loaded gun into a school on the North Side, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 4400 block of North Beacon Street in Sheridan Park.

No other information was released by police.

