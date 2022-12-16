The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Two teens shot inside home on Near West Side

They were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard when someone fired at them from outside, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two teens shot inside home on Near West Side
Crime scene tape.

Two teens were wounded Friday when someone fired shots into a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times file

Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a their Near West Side home.

The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Two boys, 14 and 15, killed, two other teens wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School
Driver killed, passenger wounded in Near West Side shooting
Little Village street vendors demand protection from theft that’s ‘happening more now than ever before’
Feds say they followed Ald. Carrie Austin, saw her walking ‘unassisted’ despite medical claims
Father of accused Highland Park shooter charged with seven counts of reckless conduct
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
The Latest
St. Patrick Andrew Ayeni (32) reacts with EJ Breland (13) in the game against Marist.
High School Basketball
Andrew Ayeni’s late bucket wins it for St. Patrick, ends Marist’s unbeaten run
Andrew Ayeni’s drive to the basket with nine seconds left gave St. Patrick the win on Friday at Marist.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Patrick Williams
Sports Saturday
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still searching for a solid starting group
It might have been the 28th regular-season game for the Bulls on Friday, but everything remained on the table for the coaching staff, as they continue to tinker with different groupings and how they work together.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.
Crime
Driver killed, passenger wounded in Near West Side shooting
A man, 36, was fatally shot and a woman, 29, was wounded as they drove in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
West Aurora’s Datavion McClain (3) works the ball along the baseline as Oswego’s Tyler Jasek (4) defends.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Federal authorities say this image depicts Matthew Capsel.
Metro/State
Illinois man gets 18 months in prison for fighting with National Guard during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Matthew Capsel was arrested just weeks after the Capitol riot for fighting with members of the National Guard. He later wrote on social media that “on the 6 good men had to do a bad thing.”
By Jon Seidel
 