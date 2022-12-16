Two teens shot inside home on Near West Side

Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a their Near West Side home.
The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said.
The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
The boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Little Village street vendors demand protection from theft that’s ‘happening more now than ever before’
The Latest
Andrew Ayeni’s drive to the basket with nine seconds left gave St. Patrick the win on Friday at Marist.
It might have been the 28th regular-season game for the Bulls on Friday, but everything remained on the table for the coaching staff, as they continue to tinker with different groupings and how they work together.
A man, 36, was fatally shot and a woman, 29, was wounded as they drove in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
Illinois man gets 18 months in prison for fighting with National Guard during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Matthew Capsel was arrested just weeks after the Capitol riot for fighting with members of the National Guard. He later wrote on social media that “on the 6 good men had to do a bad thing.”