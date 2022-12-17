Police release photos of person wanted in fatal Benito Juarez High School shooting

Chicago police have released photos of a person wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of two teens at Benito Juarez High School Friday afternoon.

The attack occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street just as students were starting to be dismissed for the day at the West Side school, police said.

Brandon Perez, 15, and a 14-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office

Two other teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds. They were listed in good condition, police said.

The grainy surveillance images released Saturday show someone dressed in dark clothing darting past a Juarez sign through the falling snow.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 744-8261, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Police say this person is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting at Benito Juarez High School on Dec. 16. Chicago police

