Friday, December 2, 2022
Woman charged in shooting that wounded girl, 12, in Calumet Heights

Telisa Pratt, 28, is charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 13 shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A South Chicago woman has been charged in a shooting last month that wounded a 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights.

Telisa Pratt, 28, faces a count of attempted murder in the Nov. 13 shooting, Chicago police announced Friday.

The girl had been walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, striking her in the neck, police said at the time. The girl was take to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No other details, including Pratt’s alleged role in the shooting, have been released.

She is expected to appear in bond court Saturday.

