Thursday, December 29, 2022
3 shot, wounded at gas station in South Austin

Someone in a dark SUV opened fire on a group in a parking lot about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Three people were wounded. Another person was cut by glass.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man shot two suspects who opened fire on him Dec. 10, 2022 in the Loop.

Sun-Times file

Three people were wounded in a shooting at a gas station parking lot in South Austin on the West Side.

Someone in a dark SUV opened fire about 9:50 p.m. on a group standing in the parking lot in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.

A man, 26, was shot in the right shoulder and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. Another man, 33, suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

A third man, 27, was shot in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattered glass, police said. He declined medical attention.

No arrests were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

