Man shot, killed in West Pullman

A man was shot to death Wednesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 33, was near a sidewalk in the 600 block of West 123rd Street about 5:05 p.m. when he was shot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but he died from his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

The man in the 19th person killed in West Pullman this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Thirty-six slayings were recorded in the neighborhood in the same period last year.

