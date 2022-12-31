The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally stabbed in Chatham

A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in the 300 block of West 87th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died after being stabbed Saturday evening in Chatham, police said.

The man, 55, was stabbed in the chest around 4:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police, who have not released additional details.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

