Man fatally stabbed in Chatham

A man died after being stabbed Saturday evening in Chatham, police said.
The man, 55, was stabbed in the chest around 4:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police, who have not released additional details.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
Illinois Supreme Court halts abolition of cash bail day before criminal justice reform was supposed to take effect
The Latest
What’s with all the predictions? Consider it a year’s worth of precious intel.
Inspirados por las ferias estatales mexicanas y las ciudades mexicanas de Pueblos Mágicos, los cofundadores de ¡Pachanga! querían crear el mismo ambiente en Chicago.
Illinois Supreme Court halts abolition of cash bail day before criminal justice reform was supposed to take effect
The justices issued their order Saturday evening, hours before the new law was slated to take effect, to maintain the status quo across the state.
It has been 122 games since a Blackhawks defenseman scored a power-play goal. A particularly dismal power-play performance Saturday — 0-for-5 with two short-handed goals allowed — guaranteed the streak will extends into its third calendar year.
The 95-year-old German theologian, who served as pope for eight years, is most remembered for being the first to resign from the job in 600 years.