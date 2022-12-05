4 people killed, 12 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago over weekend

Four people were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.



Two men were fatally shot and a woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side. One man, 29, and the woman, 29, were traveling south in a car in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Friday when a person in a beige SUV opened gunfire, police said. The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where he died. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Less than two hours later, two people were found shot to death in Gresham on the South Side. One person was shot twice in the chest and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.Another person, Clarence Williams, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers found a handgun lying next to him.

Two people were wounded inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon. A man entered the business in the 600 block of East 79th Street about 12:20 p.m. and fired at a man and woman. The man, 18, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. The woman, 24, was struck in the back. She went to South Shore Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

A man was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in Clearing on the Southwest Side. The man, 34, was inside a car about 7:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue when several people pulled out guns and demanded the car, police said. The man and one of the suspects began fighting when someone opened fire, striking the man in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, officials said.

At least eight other people were shot in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

