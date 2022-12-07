Wisconsin man charged with stabbing in-laws in Will County

A Wisconsin man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his in-laws in Will County last week, police said.

The Will County sheriff’s office responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court near Crete on Dec. 1 about 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found three people stabbed and possibly shot.

A 66-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband were both bleeding from multiple injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Y. Liu, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, was also bleeding when deputies arrived. He was hospitalized, interviewed by detectives and charged with two counts of attempted murder, five counts of home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

During the attack, the man wrestled Liu to the ground and took his knife, stabbing him more than 15 times in self defense, according to investigators.

Liu, who couldn’t be reached for comment, traveled from Wisconsin to Illinois “in an attempt to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s parents,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The man is still recovering in a Chicago-area hospital, and the woman has been released after treatment.