Man killed, woman injured during struggle over gun in Ashburn

A man was killed and a woman was wounded when they struggled over a gun during an argument in Ashburn Wednesday evening, police said.

The two were arguing around 8 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when the woman, who was a concealed carry license holder, drew a weapon, according to Chicago police.

They struggled over the gun and it discharged, striking the man in the chest and the woman in the hand.

The man, 38, was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman, 44, was taken into custody then transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Charges are pending and detectives are investigating.