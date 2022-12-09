The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Community leaders appeal for public’s help in finding driver of pickup truck who struck and killed woman in Little Village

Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, was struck around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 2500 block of South Drake Avenue, according to police. She died this past Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Community leaders appeal for public’s help in finding driver of pickup truck who struck and killed woman in Little Village
Picture1.png

Chicago police have released a picture of the pickup truck they believe struck and killed a woman in Little Village.

Chicago police

Community leaders are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street in Little Village.

Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, was struck around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 2500 block of South Drake Avenue, according to police. She was hit by a red truck that has just turned right from 26th Street, according to the accident report.

The truck stopped in the middle of the street and someone jumped in and the truck sped off, the report states.

Lopez died nearly three weeks later, on Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office. Relatives said Lopez was a mother of five and grandmother of 10.

Officers were unable to find any video of the incident, but a week later police released a picture of a Ford F-150 that it said struck Lopez. It had tinted windows and damage to the front driver’s side fender.

The Little Village Community Council has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning at the scene of the hit-and run, asking the public for any photos or videos from the incident.

“We the community demand justice,” the council said.

Police have asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-745-4521.

Next Up In Crime
Lombard police officer wounded, armed robbery suspect shot dead in exchange of gunfire in western suburb
Boy, 17, shot in West Englewood
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
Heather Mack’s aunt calls her ‘master manipulator,’ release from jail denied
11 armed robberies reported over four hours Wednesday on North and Northwest sides
Man killed, woman injured during struggle over gun in Ashburn
The Latest
Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey (7) breaks a tackle as he returns a kick against St. Ignatius.
High School Football
Chicago Sun-Times High School Football Player of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey
Tyler Vasey led the nation in rushing yards this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Don’t be afraid of seaweed kelp; this sea-based plant is full of nutrition.
Eat Well
Should you add kelp to your diet?
The popularity of seaweed has spurred the growth of seaweed farming, a sustainable practice because seaweed is fast-growing, and it helps improve water quality.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
John Buoy (left), of LaGrange, with Buck Perry and a mess of fish from the April&nbsp;1967 ”Fishing News” newspaper, long before it became “Fishing Facts.” Provided by “The Structure Cafe”
Outdoors
What would Buck Perry do? Would the father of modern fishing use LiveScope?
Hashing out the question of whether Buck Perry, the father of modern fishing, would use LiveScope if he was alive today.
By Dale Bowman
 
Weather.png
Weather
As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in McHenry and Lake counties, winter weather advisory in effect
The National Weather service said visibility could be sharply reduced in some areas and driving could be hazardous from “slushy snow accumulations.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police investigate at a shopping center Thursday evening in west suburban Lombard where a police officer and a suspect in an armed robbery were both shot earlier in the day, according to authorities.
Crime
Lombard police officer wounded, armed robbery suspect shot dead in exchange of gunfire in western suburb
Police were called to a store in the 100 block of Roosevelt Road around 4:05 p.m. Thursday and confronted two suspects nearby, in the area of Ann and Lincoln streets, officials said in a statement.
By Mary Norkol and Kade Heather
 