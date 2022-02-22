2 people killed, third person critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two people were killed and a man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at a home in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

A witness heard arguing followed by shots inside a residence in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 7:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

Officers searched the home and found three people with gunshot wounds, police said. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulder and back, police said.

No one was in custody.