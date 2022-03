A man has been charged with fatally beating a woman in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Zebediah Campbell, 40, struck the woman in the face on April 24, 2019 in the first block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

The woman, 42-year-old Rasheedah S. Beyah, was critically injured but died the next year on Aug. 25, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Campbell was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree murder.

He was expected to appear in court later Tuesday.